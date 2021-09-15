CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Remembers Norm Macdonald: ‘He Was the Gold Standard’

By Charu Sinha
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Meyers gave a candid remembrance of the late Norm Macdonald on Tuesday’s Late Night, explaining that Macdonald wouldn’t have wanted to hear “anything sentimental” said about him in the wake of his death. Instead, Meyers shared his favorite and funniest memories of the comic, including the first time he met Macdonald in 2001 backstage at Saturday Night Live. When the comic, who had recently become a father, was asked how parenthood was treating him, Macdonald replied, “It’s going great. Still no abductions.” Meyers also shared his favorite “Weekend Update” joke of all time, calling it “a perfect Norm joke.” “‘The richest girl in the world, billionaire Athina Onassis, celebrated her 10th birthday this week. What’s it like to be the richest girl in the world? Well, to give you some idea, at the party, they had two cakes.’”

