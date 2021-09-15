CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

These Short Hairstyles for Thick Hair Are Just *Chef's Kiss*

By Bianca Lambert
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As someone who grew up with thick, coarse, and by some standards long hair, I remember thinking my hair was unruly (my childhood hairstylists charged my parents extra) and could only be worn relaxed, straight, and down my back. So short hair for someone with hair like mine was a no-no because "my hair was my glory." I imagine that response was primarily due to the myths and untruths that orbit Black hair.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Willow Smith Did Her Hair At A Shoot; The Stylist Didn’t Know Black Hair

Willow Smith said that she had no choice but to do her own hair at a “high fashion photo shoot” because the hairstylist didn’t know how to work with Black hair. During the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, released yesterday (September 15), Tiffany Haddish joined the ladies to discuss what shaving her head during the pandemic meant to her. Gammy said, “Black people have such a different attachment to their hair.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Rowan Blanchard
thezoereport.com

The Two-Piece Trend At The 2021 Emmys Proves It's Red Carpet-Approved

If there’s was one trend that stuck out like a sore thumb on Instagram during quarantine, it was undoubtedly matching knit sets. In fact, influencers and celebrities alike have been flocking to cult-favorite brands like Khaite and Christopher Esber for their two-piece fix. As it turns out, the pandemic staple is getting an elevated upgrade, according to the red carpet. Yes, the two-piece set trend at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards proved the style is no longer just meant to be worn while lounging on the couch (read: consider it your next date night go-to).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Knee-High Boots by Acne Studios

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Khloé Kardashian Just Debuted Frosted Sugar Blonde Hair

Khloé Kardashian is bringing back her blonde locks with a bright new look. Her hair is now a frosted sugar blonde color—it frames her beautifully and brings light to her face. Kardashian posted the new hairdo on Instagram September 16, captioning the post “Blonde KoKo is back” and posing in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Short Hair#Straight Hair#Hair Spray#Hair Products#Straight Lob Lobs#French#Tiktok
purewow.com

8 Fall Hair Trends for Short Hair, According to a Top New York Salon

Whether you already have short hair (which we’ll categorize here as hair that sits at or above the shoulders) or you’re considering making the chop, we have some options for you to consider. Jenna Perry and her team of stylists at the Jenna Perry Hair Studio in lower Manhattan share their predictions for the biggest hair trends for short hair this fall.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Shows Us How to Style Jeans With Bold Red Pumps

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a casual outfit look posh. The fashion designer posed for a mirror selfie at home, posting on Instagram Wednesday wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt. However, the understated garment was instantly elevated when tucked into cuffed high-waisted blue jeans — of Beckham’s own design, of course — and cinched with a wide black belt. “Studio uniform! A gray sweatshirt and the Victoria jean,” Beckham captioned the post. Her look was complete with a large black Chanel flap bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) The Spice Girl elevated her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Saweetie's Met Gala Hairstyle Combines 2 Trends For the Price of 1

This year's Met Gala is a celebration of some of America's biggest fashion and beauty trends past and present, and Saweetie just combined two of our favorites into one look. The rapper hit the red carpet at Monday night's event wearing a blond, chin-length bob with flipped ends and sparkling hair accessories. Even though this isn't the shortest we've seen the rapper's hair, it's a pretty dramatic departure from her usual beauty looks, and it might be one of our favorite hairstyles we've seen on her so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson in Styling Socks With Sandals on the Set of ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embraced the socks with “ugly” sandals trend on the set of “And Just Like That.”  The “Sex and the City”-reebot actress was spotted yesterday sporting a beige loose-fitting blouse that featured multiple pleats and a baby pink flowy skirt. For footwear, Parker donned a pair of gray sandals that incorporated a medium brown cork sole that provides a nice contrast with the toned-down color palette of the look. She teamed the sandals with white socks that had splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. The socks and sandals trend has become a mainstay style within the fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Best And Trendy Short Hair Styles You Should Try!

Short hair has many benefits. It feels great! amazing you can do it! It’s also typically more manageable and quicker to style. I remember chopping my long hair off into a pixie cut (à la Felicity) soon after a breakup, and I adored was amazing. It was like a fresh breath of air. It was also like feeling a new (ish) person.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

Products to Swear By: These 8 Skincare Items Are Always in My Rotation

I don't know if it's just getting older, but as I live out the last year of my twenties, I finally feel as though I've nailed my skincare routine. I know I still need a retinol in the rotation, but I just haven't settled on one yet. These eight products, however, are my tried and true, and I will never feel good about my skin without them. I don't exfoliate every day, but the rest of the products get used in this order, day in, and day out. Keep scrolling for a bullet-proof skincare regimen.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

Forgetting this Basic Product Makes Styling Your Hair So Much Harder

We all have our haircare product preferences. Some of us have a huge inventory of hair sprays, dry shampoos, masks, serums, and oils. And others might just have the basics, like a hair spray. But, out of all the products out there, I think there's one that truly makes styling so much easier—and that's a detangler. Yes, I know it's not exactly a new, cutting-edge product, but dang do these formulas work so well when you're dealing with unruly hair.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

My Hair and Scalp Feel Reborn Whenever I Use This Unappreciated Type of Shampoo

Your hair probably goes through a lot. From styling to products to salon appointments, it can get dried out, exposed to heat damage, and get some split ends or breakage. Buildup is another thing you might experience, too, especially if you use a lot of products, have an oily scalp, or even work out a lot. Basically, if your hair looks and feels limp, dull, or heavy, it might be due to excess buildup of leftover hair products or dirt. You might also notice some residue on your scalp when you're dealing with buildup.
HAIR CARE
Brit + Co

11 Easy No-Wash Hairstyles For Second-Day Hair

We might be washing our hair too much. Cleansing your mane too many times a week can leave your hair brittle, dry, and thin. If you're looking to bring your over-washed hair back to life, try out one of these hairstyles, perfect for those in-between days when dry shampoo is your best friend.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods’s Burnt Orange Dress & Must-Have Fishnet Sandals Perfect Fall Trends

Jordyn Woods gives a fun lesson in color theory with her latest look. The model prepared for fall in chic shades for the season. For the outfit, Woods wore a burnt orange-colored dress that incorporated a button-down aesthetic and long-sleeves. She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting yellow snakeskin printed pouch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Shoe-wise, Woods donned a pair of ever-popular Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals that incorporate a netted, mesh fabric across the toes and an ankle strap. The shoe silhouette graced the feet of celebs like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The shoe...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy