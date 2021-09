A political action committee focused on defeating a November ballot proposal that would significantly increase the size of the Austin Police Department held its first formal campaign event Thursday. More than 80 community groups and more than three dozen local elected officials have joined the No Way on Prop A coalition, which was formed in response to Save Austin Now PAC’s push for voters to approve a proposal that would require the city to have two police officers per every 1,000 residents. (Editor’s note: See our related article, “How many cops do we want and at what cost?” which discusses an estimate from the city’s budget office calculating the actual number of officers required as 2.13/1,000 or 2.35/1,000.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO