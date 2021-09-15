Pettis County continues vaccine clinics, monoclonal treatment

Pettis County added 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 12, bringing the total number of cases to 6,809, according to the Pettis County Health Center. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the DHSS website reports Pettis County has a positive rate of 13.1% for the past seven days, which is an increase from 12.9% for the last week with PCR testing. This week there were 749 PCR tests and 466 antigen tests for a total of 1215. Last week there were 1,231 tests.