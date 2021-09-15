CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

County pledges more than $100 million to eradicate homelessness in three years

By Seth Smalley
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court committed $110 million in federal funding toward housing the homeless. The money, sourced from a $247 million chunk of the American Rescue Plan Act funds designated for county assistance, will likely be administered via dozens of nonprofits, including Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Caritas of Austin, Integral Care, LifeWorks and many others.

www.austinmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

Watershed strategic plan revisions on the way

The Environmental Commission heard the first of many presentations last Wednesday as the Watershed Protection Department begins its effort to comprehensively rewrite its strategic plan for the first time since 2001. The strategic plan update is a three-year outreach process that would prioritize the input of historically underserved groups in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Proposed ‘Statesman’ PUD draws criticism

Members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board will be deciding in less than two weeks whether to recommend approval of the Statesman planned unit development from a parks perspective. It could prove to be a difficult decision. Parks planner Scott Grantham told board members at Tuesday’s meeting that he wasn’t sure if they would have enough information to make a decision by Sept. 28, the date the board is scheduled to vote on their recommendation. Atha Phillips, the city’s environmental program coordinator, echoed his statements.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

New supermajority law for historic districts now in effect

The already tough task of creating historic districts in Austin just got a little harder, thanks to new state laws. In 2019, the Texas Legislature changed the rules governing the designation of historic landmarks by requiring a supermajority of the Historic Landmark Commission or Planning Commission, and a supermajority of City Council, to zone a property historic over the owner’s objections.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Society
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

Parks board says no to parkland compromise

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to reject a developer’s appeal related to city regulations for parkland dedication for a proposed apartment complex at 403 E. Koenig Lane. Only six members of the board – the minimum for a quorum – attended the meeting at the Zilker Botanical Garden.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

CAMPO approves TxDOT’s transportation plan amendment requests

On Monday, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board voted to approve two of the Texas Department of Transportation’s requests to amend the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan and the Transportation Improvement Program. The RTP addresses general congestion and transportation needs over the next 25 years, while the TIP addresses shorter-range plans – within the next four years – that are consistent with the scope and goals of the RTP.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Integral Care#Treasury#The Commissioners Court#Arpa#City Council#Travillion#Creative Commons#The Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor

City’s HEAL team moves four encampments to bridge shelters

In the wake of the reinstated camping ban this past May, stakes have risen considerably for those at the helm of the effort to rehouse Austin’s homeless population. Nonetheless, Project HEAL – the Homeless Encampment Assistance Link – which City Council adopted back in February, has moved full speed ahead with its plans to rehouse those seeking shelter at four of the city’s largest camps.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

The battle for 3000 Funston Street

On a small piece of land in West Austin, you can see the answer: Wooden boards form a rectangle in the center of the lot meant to case a foundation, but it’s a container without anything to contain. The inspector who would have signed off on pouring the concrete was scheduled to come, then told not to show.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

How many cops do we want and at what cost?

Reporters and promoters of Proposition A have been using two officers per 1,000 Austin residents to describe the police staffing required if the proposition wins voter approval on Nov. 2. But that number may be insufficient, according to calculations done by Austin Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo. Van Eenoo...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Austin Monitor

The census in Austin: homelessness, housing and schoolchildren

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the census, especially on a local level. As city demographer Lila Valencia told the Austin Monitor, “The census touches so many aspects of our lives, from our representation at our nation’s capital, to local representation on school boards and City Council districts, to over $1.5 trillion in federal funds for programs supporting housing, parks, roads, school lunch and education programs, among many others.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

12th and Springdale rezoning gets final Council approval

In a move that will bring more housing to East Austin, City Council approved the rezoning of 1200, 1202 and 1208 Springdale Road at its Aug. 26 regular meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison made the case at the meeting for capturing the benefits of new development instead of opposing growth altogether. While acknowledging that “East Austin has experienced a lot of change in recent years,” she said that “the question isn’t how can we stop growth; it’s how can we make sure that we harness it and use it to create the best possible outcomes.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Commissioners approve state-mandated changes to leave policy

Three bills were signed into law during the past legislative session that will change or add to existing leave policies for county employees. House Bill 1589 provides seven days of paid leave for public officers and employees engaged in certain types of military service; House Bill 2073 provides quarantine leave for firefighters, peace officers, detention officers and emergency medical technicians; and Senate Bill 1359 gives the option of mental health leave to officers who endure traumatic events on the job.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

County may donate rental assistance funds to city for speedier distribution

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Travis County Commissioners Court continued to brainstorm ways to spend 65 percent of a federal rental assistance allocation before a U.S. Treasury deadline at the end of September threatens to rescind unused funds. If the 65 percent threshold is not met, all of the remaining unallocated Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds will return to the federal government.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Council OKs new ballot language for Prop A

As directed by the Texas Supreme Court, City Council on Thursday approved new language for Proposition A, the ordinance that would increase Austin’s police force to two officers per every 1,000 residents. Although the political action committee Save Austin Now claimed victory in the court ruling, the city also emerged...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: City Council, 9.2.21

This week’s City Council meeting promises to be another blessedly short affair. As usual, you can. There are so many important stories we don't get to write. As a nonprofit journalism source, every contributed dollar helps us provide you more coverage. Do your part by joining our subscribers in supporting our reporters' work.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
210
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy