County pledges more than $100 million to eradicate homelessness in three years

In a move that will bring more housing to East Austin, City Council approved the rezoning of 1200, 1202 and 1208 Springdale Road at its Aug. 26 regular meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison made the case at the meeting for capturing the benefits of new development instead of opposing growth altogether. While acknowledging that “East Austin has experienced a lot of change in recent years,” she said that “the question isn’t how can we stop growth; it’s how can we make sure that we harness it and use it to create the best possible outcomes.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO