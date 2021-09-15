CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWE

Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly to battle for NXT Championship

The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. The title was vacated Sunday night after Samoa Joe revealed he had suffered an injury that would force him to relinquish his title. After the shocking development, Mr. Regal made the decision to have the Fatal 4-Way clash crown the next NXT Champion.
WWE
FanSided

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT Championship for second time

WWE NXT 2.0 (or 3.0 to those in the know) kicked off on September 14. There was a lot of excitement and apprehension heading into a new, revamped show. But with a major title on the line in the main event, someone was going to come out as the new NXT champion.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE NXT 2.0 Review 9.14.21

September 14th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. We’ve got a new look NXT officially. I figured that’s the best time to give things a new shot as though NXT has been consistently solid, it hasn’t felt special or exciting in a while. The show opened with the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Steiner
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Rick Steiner
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
PWMania

Photos: Shawn Michaels Appears After NXT Tapings, Tommaso Ciampa Notes

There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.
WWE
411mania.com

Tommaso Ciampa Talks About Rumored NXT Changes, Says He’s Not Going Anywhere

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about the rumored changes coming to the NXT brand and how he feels he’s as part of the brand’s roster. Here are highlights:. On what he’s focused on and how the pandemic altered things: “Trying to stay...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Crowns New NXT Champion

It was finally time for the match to decide who the next NXT Champion would be in this new NXT 2.0 era, and it was Tommaso Ciampa, Von Wagner, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne battling it out for that honor. The bell rang and all four collided immediately, and Wagner and Ciampa found themselves alone in the ring for a bit and started trading blows. LA Knight got thrown by Wagner and then Dunne got rid of Wagner, so it was Ciampa and Dunne left to battle it out. Dunne did some work on Ciampa's wrist and arm and Ciampa returned the favor with big punches to Dunne's chest.
WWE
FanSided

WWE NXT 2.0: What went right on the first night of the relaunch

The WWE NXT reboot — branded as NXT 2.0 — drew plenty of varying opinions: some fans welcomed the changes brought by the rebrand and the new faces while others didn’t care for the show’s new tone. As with anything, your enjoyment of the show will vary based on your...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#New Promo After Wwe Nxt#Nxt 2 0#Nxt Title
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: NXT 2.0 begins

A new era for NXT began as "NXT 2.0" made its debut last night. The episode was headlined by the wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis. Lumis spoke for the first time, saying "I do" to make their marriage official. A new NXT Champion was crowned as Tommaso Ciampa...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – NXT 2.0 Episode, New Champion Crowned, InDex Wedding, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breakker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Might Get Another Bad Look From Dark Side Of The Ring Next Week

Ric Flair received a lot of flack because of Dark Side of the Ring this week. He remained radio silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He might not have a very good week with the next episode either.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy