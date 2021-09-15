Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0
New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.www.wrestlinginc.com
