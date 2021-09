The city will provide more assistance for music venues and anyone involved in the music industry, using $4 million in federal money designated for Covid-19 relief. On Friday the Music Commission approved a recommendation for guidelines for city staff to move forward with another round of direct cash payments to musicians in Austin as well as those living in the five-county metro area. The total $2.3 million for that program will be used to provide $2,000 or $1,000 grants to eligible musicians, whose applications will be scored and weighted to prioritize equity and help those from traditionally marginalized communities.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO