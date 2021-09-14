CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Predicting The 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Winners

By Joe Robberson
Zimbio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are coming this Sunday Sunday Sunday and we're all jacked up. In 2020, the awards were held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year will be more of a return to form (though not completely). The ceremony — hosted by Cedric the Entertainer — will be held in front of a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The Emmys will air September 19 on CBS. These are the TV shows we expect to shining trophies at the end of the night.

www.zimbio.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Most Unapologetically Black Moments From the 2021 Emmy Awards

Tonight (Sept. 19), the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are taking place at the L.A. Live entertainment complex. The show is sure to be filled with exciting moments that will keep viewers entertained, celebrating the best television and streaming shows. All those months of binge watching have finally paid off and we predict the show will highlight the most amazing Black talent in the television industry.
SOCIETY
IndieWire

Emmys: Zero Actors of Color Win During Primetime Ceremony Full of Diversity Platitudes

It’s been a year, and many of us retreated to the world of television. In a way, television helped us identify with people in a year where we couldn’t be connected, and that led to a lot of fantastically diverse work. But you don’t see that reflected in this year’s Emmy winners. Nature is healing and #EmmysSoWhite is back with a vengeance. Much like last year and the year prior, Black nominees were represented in several categories and there were a few, specifically Best Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology, where Black and Latino nominees outnumbered white actors. The hope...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Emma Corrin Channels Princess Diana at the Emmys While Wearing a Swim Cap and Talons

Emma Corrin just hit the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet, and she went alllllll the way out with her look. First of all, Emma went ahead and wore a casual hat / swim cap, which perfectly matched her buttercup yellow dress. She also went with fingerless elbow-length gloves (which are definitely having a red carpet moment right now) and a fresh, talon-like manicure.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Olivia Colman Wins Emmy for ‘The Crown’ as Best Actress in a Drama Series

“The Crown” star Olivia Colman secured her first Emmy on Sunday evening when the Television Academy awarded her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Colman portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix drama series. She was in competition with Uzo Abuda (“In Treatment”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) for the Emmy. Colman was previously nominated for three Emmys, including the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “The Crown” in 2020. Per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Jurnee Smollett
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Michael K. Williams, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Snubbed

By the time Netflix scored its first drama series win for The Crown at the 2021 Emmys, the show about the British royal family was already ruling the drama categories presented during the CBS broadcast, leaving no room for winners from other series. Among the multiple nominees left out due to The Crown‘s reign was 21-time nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, which had previously been the only streaming series to win best drama at the Emmys, taking the top prize in 2017 in a coup for Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale was so popular with the TV Academy that it received multiple nominations in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

#EmmysSoWhite: White Actors Sweep the 2021 Emmy Awards

“It comes with a lot of pressure, being Black, hosting a job like this,” 2021 Primetime Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer joked near the top of the show. “My people, they expect that I can just give an award to anybody. Black people like, ‘Yo Ced, come on man, you gotta give Martin Lawrence an Emmy. And not just Martin, Ced, you gotta give Sheneneh one too.’ “Jimmy Kimmel don’t have that problem. He don’t have to give no award to Tony Danza,” the comedian continued. Clearly it was just a joke, because very few Black people — or people of color...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Emmy Awards 2021: Best and Worst Moments

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was not without its moments! But were those moments "best," or were those moments "worst"? That's what we're here to tell you. Go ahead and delete the Emmy Awards off your Tivo because we're gonna save you some time -- not everyone has the luxury to sit through a speech by the director of The Queen's Gambit -- and skip straight to the good (and bad) stuff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime Emmy Award#Leading Ladies#Cbs#Disney#Lead Actress#The Crown Uzo Aduba
La Crosse Tribune

List of Emmy winners includes Jean Smart, 'Ted Lasso' actors

Actress, Drama Series: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”. Actor, Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”. Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”. Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”. Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”. Reality-competition program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. Writing, Variety Series: “Last...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

'Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Mare' win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Crown won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. The Netflix show's stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.
MOVIES
Deadline

Brits Dominate Emmys (Again) With More Than Half Of Primetime Awards Given To UK Series & Talent

The chicken wings and guacamole turned up at London’s Soho House just before The Crown won the Emmy for best drama series. 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage It was 4 a.m. Monday in the Greek Street members club when the telecast finished, but the cast and crew of Netflix’s series were celebrating. As creator Peter Morgan, who won his first Emmy for writing, said, “We’re going to have a party now.” The cast of the royal drama was celebrating with its own red-carpet event in Soho, London as a result of the travel ban that currently precludes non-U.S. citizens or...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

What the Creative Arts Emmy Winners Reveal About Themselves — and the Primetime Awards to Come

Though it might come as a surprise to the casual television viewer, this weekend saw the bulk of the 2021 Emmy Awards distributed, as the Television Academy orchestrated three separate Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, each dedicated to honoring artistic and technical achievements across several genres, including animation, reality, and documentary categories.
ENTERTAINMENT
dailybruin.com

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards embraces spirit of community, celebration

Kicking off the fall season in elegant black and gold, this year’s Emmy Awards brought an air of celebration to small screens far and wide. Relocated from the usual Microsoft Theater venue for the second year in a row, this year’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex. Award show host Cedric the Entertainer began his opening monologue wearing a fluffy bathrobe in a living room before reappearing in a snazzy floral suit on the awards stage.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Outraged WandaVision Snubbed During Primetime Emmy Awards

Marvel fans are unhappy that WandaVision won no awards during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast. Marvel Studios' first Disney+ streaming series earned 23 nominations. It did win three Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics (for "Agatha All Along"). But the series did not win any of the major awards given out during the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday despite being up for eight categories. Those nominations included acting nominations for leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and a supporting actress nomination for Kathryn Hahn.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

'WandaVision' Completely Shut Out at Primetime Emmys - and the Six Biggest Surprise Winners

While the Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios took home three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend — for production, costume design and music — the action series was completely shut out of the Primetime Emmys, which were held in a tent in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Fans and critics alike loved the inventive show this past winter, in which Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) eventually faced her grief from losing Vision (Paul Bettany).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy