Pratt County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Pratt, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pratt; Stafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stafford and northeastern Pratt Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Iuka, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iuka, Preston and Pratt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

