The monoclonal antibodies therapy facility which helps treat COVID-19 patients in Anniston has temporarily closed due a shortage of the medicine required for the procedure. Dr. Almena Free, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Stringfellow and Regional Medical Center, said during an RMC social media broadcast Wednesday that the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health are now “appropriating” the monoclonal antibodies treatment. The treatment therapy stimulates a patient’s own immune system to help fight the disease and has proven useful for patients with mild to moderate COVID-positive symptoms.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO