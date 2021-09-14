Every Fall Farm Event You Can't Miss

With moments of crisp, cool air and falling leaves, it’s enough to believe that Fall in the South is almost here. Fall weather means our York County farms open up their big ‘ol barn doors and let us in for those family-fun experiences on the farm. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin, fresh produce, or just memories that will last a lifetime, York County’s farms have it. Here are some York County farms and farmers markets you’ll want to visit this fall.