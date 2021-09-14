CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest artist brings Frida Kahlo to life

Cover picture for the articleExperience the life and work of legendary artist Frida Kahlo in new, interactive ways this week through a series of free events with actor and playwright Vanessa Severo, Carlsbad’s latest Guest Artist in Residence. The city’s Guest Artist Residency program is designed to celebrate local talent and showcase a range of gifted performers, musicians and artists from the region and across the nation. Severo studied at Missouri State University as well as The American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco. She is the creator of Frida… A Self Portrait, a one-woman production about the tumultuous and brilliant life of Kahlo, one of the most significant artists of the 20th century.

