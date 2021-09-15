CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawfordsville, IN

Move to exclude city council from 2% raise dies

By Nick Hedrick
Journal Review
 5 days ago

A move to exclude Crawfordsville City Council members from a proposed 2% pay raise for city employees failed Monday as the 2022 budget takes shape. The first reading of an annual ordinance setting next year’s mayor, clerk-treasurer and council salaries was passed after a motion from councilman Mike Reidy to eliminate the council’s raise died for lack of a second. Once approved, the council’s pay will increase by $96.50 to $4,921.50 a year.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Crawfordsville, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
City
La Porte, IN
City
Lebanon, IN
City
Greenfield, IN
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reidy
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy