Move to exclude city council from 2% raise dies

A move to exclude Crawfordsville City Council members from a proposed 2% pay raise for city employees failed Monday as the 2022 budget takes shape. The first reading of an annual ordinance setting next year’s mayor, clerk-treasurer and council salaries was passed after a motion from councilman Mike Reidy to eliminate the council’s raise died for lack of a second. Once approved, the council’s pay will increase by $96.50 to $4,921.50 a year.