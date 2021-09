KILLEN — Jimmie Allen Richards, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away September 12, 2021 at NAMC. Jimmie was a mechanic for TVA and worked in various sales positions for nearly 20 years. He was a Decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the Airborne Infantry for the United States Army. Jimmie was an avid lover of good music and bass fishing on Shoals Creek. He also enjoyed restoring cars and boats.