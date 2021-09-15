PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LARRY GAY TURLEY, DECEASED CASE NO 2021-0205 NOTICE TO CREDITORS TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to JOHNNY LYNN STROUD, as Executor of the Estate of LARRY GAY TURLEY deceased on the 4th day of February, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. JOHNNY LYNN STROUD Executor of the Estate of LARRY GAY TURLEY Counsel's Address: Derrick Blythe, [BLY 003] 151 Alabama Street Alexander City, AL 35010 205-234-4101 Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/TURLEY, L.