The landmark first legal challenge in China against a law that limits fertility treatments to married couples only was heard in court on Friday.Teresa Xu, 33, filed a lawsuit against a hospital in Beijing in 2019 after the doctors refused to freeze her eggs citing a national law.Mr Teresa, who has a history of women’s rights activism, said that she had been waiting for a second hearing in the case where the deadline of decision is important."From 2018 until now, it’s been three years, and my eggs are getting older with me, and the deadline is more and more pressing,"...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO