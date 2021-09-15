CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Neosho A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Neosho and southern Allen Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Humboldt, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chanute, Iola, Humboldt, Erie, St. Paul, Walnut, Galesburg, Savonburg, Elsmore, Stark, Earlton, Bassett, Lake Parsons, Petrolia, Chanute Airport, South Mound and Iola Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

