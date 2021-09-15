Audit faults Wolf’s waiver program early in pandemic
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Wolf administration program that allowed Pennsylvania businesses to seek waivers to remain open in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was deeply flawed, using criteria that shifted constantly and giving inconsistent and subjective answers to business owners struggling to stay afloat, the state’s chief fiscal watchdog said Tuesday. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a first-term Republican, […]www.recordargusnews.com
