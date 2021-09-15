CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: horror and absurdity in Putin’s Russia

By Graeme Virtue, Ellen E Jones and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison
 5 days ago
Alexei Navalny in The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill.

The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill

10pm, Channel 4

Horror and absurdity jostle for space in this fascinating documentary about the 2020 poisoning of Russian dissident lawyer Alexei Navalny. At various points, the details feel almost comical and the tone of the doc something approaching jaunty (Navalny was watching Rick and Morty when the poison kicked in, and there’s a diversion involving some poisoned underpants). But the story is, of course, deadly serious: the future of Russia as a democracy is at stake and Navalny’s near-death experience is a warning to other dissidents. Phil Harrison

Animals With Cameras

8pm, BBC Two

The diverting nature strand that straps cute little body cameras to its furry subjects heads down under for an Oz special. There are insights into the midnight snacking of koalas, how kangaroos deal with urban encroachment and swooping footage from Australia’s largest bat, the grey-headed flying fox. Graeme Virtue

Changing Rooms

8pm, Channel 4

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen explodes from the wardrobe with his “purple art nouveau bomb” in the bedroom while, next door, purveyors of the wig wall, Jordan and Russell, create an acid house-themed living space. No, it’s not another one of your fevered nightmares, but the latest instalment of the home makeover reboot. Hannah Verdier

Jay Blades in Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop. Photograph: Nicky Johnston/BBC/Ricochet

Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop

9pm, BBC Two

Scheduled to follow The Repair Shop on BBC One, Jay Blades’ cheerful domination of primetime continues. Tonight, he’s meeting Jez and Shane who want to thank a man called Mr Bob, who has set up a mental health charity in Huddersfield. How will his good works be rewarded? PH

Fred and Rose West: Reopened

9pm, ITV

A grim continuation of an already impossibly bleak story as Trevor McDonald follows police investigating new leads in the West case. Were their 12 known victims merely the tip of the iceberg? Technology might reveal some answers. The locations explored include a farm and a cavity underneath a cafe in Gloucester. PH

Grand Designs

9pm, Channel 4

Within the grounds of a Kinross-shire country estate stands a bothy that’s bigger than most people’s homes. That’s where Edinburgh-based architect Iain plans to build his new family pad, a restoration and a radical new-build combined. Kevin McCloud is all for it but what will the neighbours think? Ellen E Jones

Film choice

‘Have you seen the little piggies?’ ... Gunda.

Gunda (Victor Kossakovsky, 2020),

10pm, BBC Four

With a certain Babe-like charm, Victor Kossakovsky’s black-and-white documentary follows a pig and her newborn piglets at ground level, patiently revealing the nuances of their behaviour. A one-legged chicken and fly-bothered cows make guest appearances in a film whose animal rights ethos is evident but mostly implicit. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Cycling: Tour of Luxembourg 1.30pm, Eurosport 1. A 186.1km route from Steinfort to Esch-sur-Sûre.

Championship football: Stoke City v Barnsley 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage of the clash from bet365 Stadium.

Champions League football: Liverpool v AC Milan 7pm, BT Sport 2. The Group B match from Anfield.

