Volunteer Fair @ Manitowoc Public Library

Are you thinking of volunteering locally? So many groups are in need of help! Please stop at MPL’s Volunteer Fair between 11 AM and 2 PM on Thursday, September 16 to discuss opportunities with organizations that are looking for help. You’ll be able to take information home and mull over all the possibilities. Or you can sign up on the spot to get started immediately. If you are an organization in need of volunteers, please contact Therese Horstketter (920-686-3044 or thorstketter@manitowoc.org) to reserve a space at the Fair. We provide tables and chairs—all you need to bring along are the items you’d like to share with possible volunteers.