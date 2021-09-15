CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

In election fraud quest, GOP seeks details on who voted

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate pursuing what they call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election said Tuesday they plan to subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and whether they voted by mail or in-person. Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday […]

