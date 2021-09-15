CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Leagues Cup match recap: Seattle Sounders FC 1, Santos Laguna 0

By FMF State Of Mind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantos Laguna were the better team for most of the match, but a goal at the death by former Monarcas Morelia striker Raúl Ruidíaz ends their quest for the Leagues Cup in a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders. While Santos has played better, Seattle were poor for large stretches of the match and should feel fortunate to advance.

Raúl Ruidíaz
