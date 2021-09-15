Bike the Handle

In simpler times, everyone was either all good or all bad, influenced by an internal desire to be purely one or the other. My best friend and his parents taught me how to ride a bike this summer. And if there’s one thing I realized while taking my daily 20-minute half-biked commute from my summer residence to the Davis Square T station for work, it has to be that the world isn’t as pristine as it once was.

