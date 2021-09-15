CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Bike the Handle

cityofspringboro.com
 5 days ago

The City of Springboro's Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee is partnering with Crooked Handle to offer a bike ride event on Thursday, Sept. 16. Meet at the tavern at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy a 10-mile ride on the streets of Springboro. After the ride, circle back for food and drinks. The ride will happen rain or shine. Participants must be 21 years of age. Each rider must have a helmet, front and rear bike lights and reflective clothing. A cycling orientation will be provided before the ride.

