Kennedy (1-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Marlins after tossing two scoreless innings, striking out four. Kennedy was initially tasked with pitching the ninth and keeping the Phillies alive in the game, but he only needed 11 pitches to get the job done there. He also slammed the door in the 10th, fanning the final two batters he faced while holding a one-run lead and a runner on third. The veteran reliever has not allowed runs in eight of his last nine outings and remains a dependable late-inning arm for Philadelphia, going 22-for-24 in save chances thus far while sporting a 3.18 ERA in the process.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO