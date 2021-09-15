CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunable FMCS laser module for LiDAR

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

NeoPhotonics has announced a tunable high power FMCW (frequency-modulated continuous-wave) laser module and high power semiconductor optical amplifier (SOA) chips. Both components are optimized to enable long range automotive lidar and high resolution industrial sensing applications. The FMCW Laser is C-band tunable and can be directly modulated to provide >21dBm...

www.electronicsweekly.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
