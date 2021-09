Even in the team’s best years, it’s difficult for the Phillies to hold the city’s attention once the Eagles take the field. When the Phillies lose three out of four to one of the worst road teams in the majors on the same weekend when the Eagles have an exciting season-opening victory...let’s just say we’re probably going to hear a lot more E-A-G-L-E-S cheers from the fans at Citizens Bank Park. Assuming they even bother to show up in the first place.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO