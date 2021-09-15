Stocks struggle despite report
Banks and energy companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after an early gain faded by midafternoon. The benchmark index's 11 sectors all ended in the red, with banks, energy stocks and industrial and communication companies among the biggest drags on the index. The selling more than offset the S&P 500's modest gain from a day before.journalgazette.net
