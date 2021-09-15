CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry fires back at council missive

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Wayne City Council members' political affiliations were clear Tuesday as they discussed a letter Republican councilmen publicly sent to the mayor. The five Republican council members – Jason Arp, 4th; Paul Ensley, 1st; Russ Jehl, 2nd; Tom Dider, 3rd; and Tom Freistroffer, at large – signed the letter sent Friday outlining concerns about how Henry enacted a mask mandate in city buildings and promised $200 incentive checks for vaccinated city employees who report their status. Council members asked where the incentive money is coming from.

