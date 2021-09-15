Deadly implications

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO