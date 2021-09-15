CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian oil firm Okea flags jump in Q3 revenue

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Okea said on Wednesday it expects its revenue to roughly triple in the third quarter of 2021 as oil and gas prices rise, and anticipates a further boost from the imminent startup of a new field.

Overall operational income was expected to rise to around 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115.71 million) in the July-September period from 321 million in the same period of 2020, Okea said. ($1 = 8.6426 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

