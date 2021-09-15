CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No need to gerrymander Arkansas-shaped jigsaw puzzle

By Steve Brawner
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerrymandering, where purely partisan and political considerations result in ridiculously shaped legislative districts, has become a huge issue nationally in recent years now that Republicans and Democrats armed with data have made it a science. It might not be too much of an issue in Arkansas this time, however. The...

Related
Log Cabin Democrat

Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives

There are three legislative meetings scheduled this month to review proposals for congressional redistricting. Arkansans are welcome to attend these meetings and comment on the proposals. The proposals will be outlined in bills drafted by legislators. We have provided a link to the bills at www.arkansashouse.org. The House and Senate...
POLITICS
Indianapolis Recorder

‘Gerrymandering has become an evil art, almost’

Once a decade, Indiana’s congressional district, state Senate and House of Representative maps are redrawn by the state legislature. While the new maps are based on data from the census — which is public information — maps are often drawn without much input from the community. This, Recorder columnist Marshawn Wolley said, often leads to Black and brown votes to be “diluted in the legislative process.”
POLITICS
Gotham Gazette

New York Gerrymandering: When the Puzzle Pieces Don’t Fit

The #DrawDemocracy NY gerrymandering jigsaw puzzle. The 2020 Census data is out, and redistricting of legislative boundaries has officially begun. While state leaders should see the new data as a chance to understand how New York’s changing communities can be better represented, historically, our elected officials have used redistricting to favor themselves and special interests. It’s time for this tradition to end -- New Yorkers cannot wait another decade for fair representation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arkansas State
Washington Post

Pennsylvania Republicans invade voters’ privacy in service of the ‘big lie’

In July, I praised guidance that the Justice Department issued regarding phony election “audits,” such as the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. That guidance stated:. There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted. . . . This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

With gerrymandering comes strong opinions. But what is it?

The saga over drawing legislative districts in Ohio was an intense one, despite a shorter timeline in which to redraw district maps. But it’s not over yet. With a potential court battle coming, along with a new deadline, this time for congressional districts, the concept of gerrymandering is on people’s minds. Gerrymandering comes up every […] The post With gerrymandering comes strong opinions. But what is it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Gov. Ron DeSantis knows, when you get into a legal beef it helps to have appointed three members of the court that will hear the appeal. And to have placed three more jurists on the court above that one. That’s the situation at Florida’s First District Court of Appeal, which sits in Tallahassee and […] The post Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
