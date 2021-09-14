Tottenham Loan Watch: Parrott, Carter-Vickers win; Sarr gets more game time

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO