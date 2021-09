You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. There were many peaks and valleys in KashAmini’s life. At an early age, he came to realize that hard work and discipline were the keys to achieve any goal and this line of thought was reinforced by his upbringing. By the age of 12, the entrepreneur found himself fascinated by technology so much so that he taught himself how to code. Witnessing the sudden global surge in technological advancement, Kash became certain that the future of technology would bring about unprecedented change.

