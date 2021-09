The name itself is evocative: ‘The Lost Graduation Show’. Considered one of the most anticipated exhibitions at Supersalone, the event curated by Anniina Koivu showcases around 170 projects by students from all around the globe, who graduated between 2020 and 2021 – in many respects, two lost years for a new generation of designers that were not able to physically show their work to the industry or the public.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO