Application Period Open To Landowners For Missouri Outdoor Recreation Program
The Missouri Department of Conservation says the application period runs through October 15th for landowners interested in participating in the Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program. The MRAP program provides annual incentive payments to landowners and other financial assistance to improve wildlife habitat in exchange for the landowner opening up their property for public walk-in hunting, fishing, or wildlife viewing.www.northwestmoinfo.com
