Application Period Open To Landowners For Missouri Outdoor Recreation Program

Chaffee County offers a wonderful diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities. And it is true that many more people have “discovered” this place and are now coming here to enjoy it. While that is not necessarily a bad thing, it does come with problems. The reality is that some recreation activities are inherently incompatible with each other, and our local wildlife populations are known to be detrimentally affected by many of the activities we humans like to do in their habitats. The basic law of supply and demand applies here. Whereas the demand for recreation assets in the county is ever-increasing, the supply of public lands, and wildlife habitat, is fixed and not expandable.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO