Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has recalled a time towards the end of his playing days when conversations were held over a potential shock transfer to Tottenham.The Eagles will host Spurs at Selhurst Park on Saturday and the 45-year-old’s past rivalry with the north London club has dominated the build-up.Vieira spent nine years with Tottenham’s arch rivals Arsenal and helped the Gunners clinch the Premier League title at White Hart Lane in 2004 but five years later talks took place with Harry Redknapp – who was in charge of Spurs at the time – over a sensational switch from Inter...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO