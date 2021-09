Another Republican challenger for Colorado Governor Jared Polis. University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl announced her candidacy Tuesday. Ganahl filed her paperwork late last week. She is the last republican to have won a statewide race, with a narrow victory in 2016 as she was voted on to the C-U Board of Regents. She made numerous stops along the front range yesterday including in Monument, where she grew up. Ganahl says crime, mental health and the cost of living in Colorado are several main issues she is focused on. Ganahl joins former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the battle for the Republican nomination.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO