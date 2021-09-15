CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Shawn Michaels Appears After NXT Tapings, Tommaso Ciampa Notes

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.

