Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

The just-concluded 79th Venice Film Festival proceeded for the 2nd consecutive year with effective safety protocols amid the never-ending pandemic. Seating was entirely social distanced. Everyone had to be certified that they were vaccination-compliant for Italy’s ‘Green Pass’ designation. Masks were required indoors. One awkward consequence: Seats had to be reserved days ahead for every screening and, for possible contact tracing in case of a COVID case, you could not change your seat. Advance online reservations were also required for the press conferences. This meant that competition films, along with press conferences, sold out immediately. The hottest tickets that proved impossible for me to see: ‘Spencer,’ the Princess Diana drama with Kristen Stewart, ‘Dune: Part 1,’ ‘Official Competition,’ a Spanish showbiz comedy teaming Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, which had press raving that it was the best film here, and Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog.’ ‘The Lost Daughter,’ Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing debut which she adapted from Elena Ferrante’s novel, won her the Golden Lion for Best Screenplay.