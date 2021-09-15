CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Gov. Gavin Newsom healthily beats back recall bid per early returns

By City News Staff
 5 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a spirited recall effort Tuesday evening and said he was “humbled” and “grateful” for voters who threw their support behind “all those things we hold dear as Californians.”

As early returns were released Tuesday night, the question of whether Newsom should be recalled was met with a resounding “no,” with nearly 70% of early ballots rejecting the move.

As more returns were tallied, Newsom maintained support of roughly two-thirds of voters. Every major network and news organization quickly called the race over — less than an hour after polls closed.

Newsom, appearing weary from weeks of intense campaigning, spoke to supporters in Sacramento and claimed victory, saying the resounding “no” vote was in support of democratic and progressive ideals and a rejection of cynical divisions.

“I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state,” Newsom said. “We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women’s fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body, her fate and her future.

“We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. … We said yes to all those things that we hold dear as Californians, and I would argue as Americans — economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice. … All of those things were on the ballot this evening and so I’m humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians who exercised their fundamental right to vote and expressed themselves so overwhelmingly by rejecting the division, by rejecting the cynicism.”

He added: “Tonight, I am humbled, grateful, but resolved in the spirit of my political hero Robert Kennedy to make more gentle the life of this world.”

The recall ballot contained only two questions: should Newsom be recalled — removed — from office, and if so, which of the 46 candidates on the ballot or seven write-in candidates should replace him?

Newsom needed 50% or more voters to respond “no” to the first question to remain in office. With Newsom quickly and convincingly passing that mark, the second question was quickly deemed irrelevant.

Had things gone differently, Republican talk show host Larry Elder would have claimed the governor’s office. Elder had more than 40% of the early vote, with Democrat Kevin Paffrath a distant second and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer in third place.

Faulconer, speaking before any results were in, positioned the recall as “a referendum on Gavin Newsom’s failure,” saying, “That’s why so many Californians not only signed the recall petition, but that’s why Californians in all parts of the state, all party registrations, are ready for a change at the top.”

But he quickly conceded defeat Tuesday night.

`It’s clear that our work in California is not finished, he told supporters. “This recall showed that if you keep the focus on Gavin Newsom, he can be beat … the focus of this election turned into national politics and personalities.”

Elder was not so quick to concede. Representatives from his campaign insisted the night was still young, expressing hope that Republicans would surge back when results of in-person voting were tallied.

Another prominent Republican in the race, businessman John Cox, conceded defear early, but told supporters Tuesday night the fight to gain control of the state is not over.

“I’m a CPA. I’m a businessman,” he said. “I’m horrified at the waste, the corruption, the mismanagement of this state. I’m still hopeful that I’ll get a chance to manage this government and turn it around. But a message has been sent. A message has been sent to the majority party. This battle has just begun.”

President Joe Biden visited Southern California Monday night to urge voters to reject the recall, citing Newsom’s record on the coronavirus pandemic, women’s rights, climate change and minimum wage.

“We need science, we need courage, we need leadership. We need Gavin Newsom,” Biden said during an approximately 15-minute address at Long Beach City College.

“A governor who follows science, who’s got the courage to do what’s right.”

Biden sought to tie supporters of the recall to former President Donald Trump, who is tremendously unpopular in California.

“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you get Donald Trump,” Biden told the crowd of approximately 1,100, including Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis.

“The choice should be absolutely clear. Gavin Newsom. You have a governor who has the courage to lead.”

Elder had dismissed the presidential support for the governor.

“If Gavin Newsom thinks that flying in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — not exactly the most admired government officials at the present time — will make him look better, that’s all you need to know about how oblivious and detached Newsom is from a large majority of Californians,” Elder tweeted last week.

During a Monday morning appearance in Monterey Park, Elder repeated many of the recall’s themes — criticism of Newsom’s handling of issues such as homelessness, crime and the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing him of “ignoring science” in the imposition of business and school closures.

Elder also shot back at recall critics who have labeled it a “Republican” movement.

“There are 2 million people that signed that petition,” Elder said. “A good quarter of them to a third of them were the people who voted for him just two years earlier. I’m talking about independents and Democrats. Sixty- three percent of Hispanics voted for him two years ago. Now the majority of Hispanics want him out.”

Elder is an outspoken opponent of government mandates — such as those requiring mask-wearing or receiving COVID vaccines — and had vowed to eliminate them immediately if elected.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison issued a statement Tuesday night calling the vote an overwhelming victory for the party’s agenda.

“Once again, voters rejected the Republican Party’s denial of the pandemic sweeping our country and their subsequent refusal to address it, rejected Republicans’ disproved theories about our elections and rejected Republicans’ unwavering loyalty to the man who caused it all — Donald Trump,” Harrison said.

