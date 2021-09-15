Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Forward Dillinger Porter scored a whopping nine goals Tuesday as Eastern’s boys soccer team overpowered Delphi 10-1.

Kyan Hannah had a goal and an assist for the Comets, Trever Crabtree and Caiden Kendall had two assists each, and goalie Isaac Horner had seven saves.

“We’re really doing a lot better,” Eastern coach Quinn Cloghessy said. “Kind of the focus of this season is staying solid defensively. It gives us a platform to attack. I’m happy that these younger guys on the team are getting the varsity experience needed to take this program in the direction I want next year.

“I applaud Delphi, they were a tough team. The score doesn’t reflect how good they were.”

Eastern improved to 2-8 overall and 2-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.

Porter moved around to different roles but kept finding openings to score.

“I knew Dillinger was talented, but there are times where I don’t like to rely on one player,” Cloghessy said. “I was moving him around the field and trying to have him share the wealth and he would follow the play up and he would have the ball at his foot in front of the goal.

“I can’t comment enough on the defense coming together. For them to play solid and give these boys a win is great, and to see a freshman like Kyan score his first goal and the team applaud him for it is really special to see.”

MAC 6, TC 0

Maconaquah rolled past visiting Tri-Central in a match shortened to one half because of lightning.

Zach Sparks scored three goals and Jackson Jones, Kyler Hanson and Garrett McManus scored one goal apiece.

Jones, Isaac Lorenz and Bauer Maple each had an assist.

BLACKFORD 11, TAYLOR 2

The Titans got a pair of goals from Dario Fernandez, both scored directly when he took corner kicks. It’s the Spanish exchange student’s first week of play with the Titans. Goalie Whitney Chorrushi had a dozen saves.

“We’re kind of in that rough stretch where we have three games in three days and four games in a matter of six days,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “It didn’t seem like we had quite as much energy as we did [Monday] night.

“Blackford had a quick goal and we answered back in a minute or two. It was nice to see the kids not give up after they scored so quick.”

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 2, EASTERN 1

Makenna Brooks scored the Comets’ goal in the road match, which was shortened because of inclement weather. Eastern keepers Ruby Sheets and Jacey Richmond combined for six saves.

“A solid defensive performance, with outstanding play by Lilly Shallenberger, shut down the Oak Hill scoring attack in the second half. Unfortunately the game was called due to severe weather late in the second half before [we] could tie the game,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.

VOLLEYBALL

NW 3, CARROLL 0

Northwestern overpowered visiting Carroll in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-10) to move to 15-0.

“This was our fifth match in four days and the girls are continuing to improve on the little things,” coach Kathie Layden said. “We were back to full strength with our entire roster, which we haven’t had for awhile. This was a great team win over a very solid program.”

McKenna Layden and Leah Carter led the Tigers’ front row with Layden flooring 16 kills and stuffing two blocks and Carter recording 10 kills and four blocks. Ella Byrum had 24 assists and Jaci Elson had 10 assists.

The Tigers had plenty of serving standouts. Tori Closson served 16 points, Eliza Byrum had 14 points and McKenna Layden and Morgan Walker had 12 apiece.

Walker had a team-high 10 digs, Closson had nine and McKenna Layden had eight.

CASS 3, N. MIAMI 0

Cass won at North Miami in three games, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.

Kendal Johnson had a double-double of 14 kills and 12 assists to lead the Kings. Elly Logan and Cana Jones led the team in digs with eight apiece. Haley Miller had eight aces and 11 assists. Ashlee Lindley added six digs.

“We served tough and played aggressive at the net,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We finally started and finished strong.”

BOYS TENNIS

LAF. JEFF 4, KOKOMO 1

Kokomo’s lone point in the road match came at No. 2 singles where Jayleb Walsh prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

“Jayleb played a great match,” coach Travis Taflinger said. “He has had strong practices and it is carrying over to the matches. He is playing very consistent right now.

“All our points had tough matches and had some solid points. We are getting close and need to keep fighting for ways to get over the hump as a team.”