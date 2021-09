Emma Raducanu has created history by being the first qualifier to win a major championship in tennis. The best part is she had to win 3 qualifying matches before even being considered for the main draw and they had already booked a return flight back a couple of weeks back before the championship started. It is also super cool that she won all 10 matches without losing a set. This is unfathomable to say the least and it shows how a champion is born through steadfastly holding on to her dream despite the odds. When she was asked what the key to her success was she said it was her mindset. I want to take a deeper look at how we can develop a winning mindset.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO