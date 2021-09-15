Supergirl: Kelly Becomes Guardian in "Blind Spots" Preview
The CW has released a preview for "Blind Spots", the upcoming September 21st episode of Supergirl. The episode will see Kelly Olsen step up to become the hero Guardian, but will also further explore the issues of inequality that have been a major part of Kelly's arc over the past few episodes. The episode was co-written by Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly, along with staff writer J. Holtham. The episode is directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey who also appears in the episode.comicbook.com
