After the first semifinal between Seattle and Santos, the other remaining teams in the 2021 Leagues Cup do battle, as Leon and Pumas meet down in Houston on Wednesday night. After beating one of the top teams in the MLS in the quarterfinals, Leon is looking to make it to the second Leagues Cup Final. They beat Sporting KC in August by a score of 6-1. Omar Fernandez Frasica scored twicem with the rest of the goals coming from Santiago Colombatto, Angel Mena, Jean Meneses and Victor Davlia. So far, the 2020 Guaradiannes champions are 4-1-3 in Apertura play in the 2021-22 Liga MX season.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO