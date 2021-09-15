School contact tracing becoming more difficult for county health departments

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An increase in COVID-19 cases has proven difficult for county health departments trying to perform contact tracing. In Putnam County, this has resulted in families being notified days after their child was exposed to the virus while at school. One anonymous Putnam County parent said their daughter at Rock Branch Elementary School was told three days later her classmate had COVID-19. During that time, she also got the virus and has been home sick, her mother said.