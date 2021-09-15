CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, WV

School contact tracing becoming more difficult for county health departments

By ANTHONY CONN
wchstv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An increase in COVID-19 cases has proven difficult for county health departments trying to perform contact tracing. In Putnam County, this has resulted in families being notified days after their child was exposed to the virus while at school. One anonymous Putnam County parent said their daughter at Rock Branch Elementary School was told three days later her classmate had COVID-19. During that time, she also got the virus and has been home sick, her mother said.

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, WV
Government
City
Poca, WV
County
Putnam County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Putnam County, WV
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Tracing#School Systems#Poca High School#Putnam County Schools#Pchd#Wvde#Dhhr
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy