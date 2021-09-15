Yen Rising as Sentiment Weighed Down by Poor China Retail Sales
The impact of slowing in US inflation was rather short-lived as major indexes turned red after initial rise. Sentiment is further weighed down by poor retail sales data from China. Yen notably overnight on mild risk-off sentiment while Dollar also regained some ground. On the other hand, Australian and New Zealand Dollar resumed recent near term decline. As for the week, Yen is currently the strongest one, followed by Canadian. Aussie and Kiwi are the worst performing. Focus will now turn to CPI from UK and Canada.www.actionforex.com
