Amazon eyes 125,000 new hires, some in Texas

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses...

www.texarkanagazette.com

Related
US News and World Report

Amazon Eyes 125K More Hires, $18+ Per Hour Average Salary

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses...
BUSINESS
WTVC

Amazon hiring 125,000 across U.S., 6,600 positions open in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Retail giant Amazon announced a massive hiring initiative with the company looking to add 125,000 employees, including 6,600 here in Tennessee. The company announced the new jobs on top of 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. Average starting pay for these jobs is...
TENNESSEE STATE
MySanAntonio

Amazon boosts pay, targets 125,000 hires amid labor shortage

Amazon.com boosted pay as it looks to hire 125,000 warehouse and shipping workers amid a tight U.S. labor market. The e-commerce giant said starting wages for open jobs in logistics average $18 an hour, or 20% more than the $15-an-hour base pay the company set back in 2018, with signing bonuses of as much as $3,000 in some locations. Earlier this month, Amazon pledged to hire 40,000 people to fill corporate and tech roles.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Amazon wants to hire another 125,000 warehouse workers and drivers

Amazon plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse workers and delivery drivers in the United States, as well as 40,000 more corporate employees. The new hiring would bring Amazon's U.S. headcount to well over 1 million workers, excluding the gig and contract-based workers who work for Amazon Prime delivery operations. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Amazon plans to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles in the US, paying up to $22.50 an hour

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it was planning to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles across the US, with some recruits getting sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon said in a press release that the roles would pay an average starting wage of more than $18 an hour, and that some roles paid $22.50 an hour. The company's minimum wage in the US is $15 an hour.
BUSINESS
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Amazon announces plans to hire 125,000 employees across America

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is in the process of hiring 125,000 employees across the United States for part-time and full-time jobs in logistics, which is in addition to 40,000 jobs announced earlier this month. The newly added roles in fulfillment and transportation would have an average wage of of...
BUSINESS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
