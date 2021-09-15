CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

San Vicente lanes, dog parks to be closed for Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Ball

By Christian Martinez, Contributor
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

8am-5pm 2 Southbound lane on San Vicente Blvd between Melrose and Santa Monica. 1 & #2 Southbound lanes on San Vicente Blvd between Melrose and Santa Monica. 2 Southbound lane on San Vicente Blvd between Melrose and Santa Monica. Also closing during this time will be the Small Dog Park...

West Hollywood, CA
