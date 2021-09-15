San Vicente lanes, dog parks to be closed for Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Ball

West Hollywood dining establishment kitchen24 announced the closing of its Hollywood location. The restaurant’s statement on the development is below:. It is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement, after reopening for 3 months, our Hollywood kitchen24 location, on Cahuenga Blvd, will be closing it’s doors for good on Sunday September 12th. It has been our pleasure serving you for almost 14 years. We hope to see some of you this coming week. While kitchen24 Hollywood is going away, we aren’t. You can expect something in the new year from our hardworking, innovative already hitting the drawing board team. #notgoodbyebutseeyoulater Thank You Hollywood, You Made us a Neighborhood Spot, We Cannot Thank You Enough for ALL THE LOVE, ALL THESE YEARS. Deliciously yours,

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO