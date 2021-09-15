CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

BETTY L. RHOAD

 5 days ago

Betty L. Rhoad, 77, of Fort Dodge, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Marian Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 18th at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester officiating. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Laufersweiler Funeral Home. – Family requests everyone to please wear a mask as Covid 19 is still prevalent.

