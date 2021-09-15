CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

WAYNE NEMITZ

 5 days ago

Wayne Nemitz, of Austin, MN, formerly of Fort Dodge, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was 86. Wayne is survived by his wife Sally and five children, including Bob (Jeanine) Nemitz of Fort Dodge, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Wayne was best known as W.i.Fly which was his pen name when he freelanced as a cartoonist. While in Fort Dodge he taught Sunday school at St. Olaf Church and saved time every week to draw personalized cards for his students to gift to friends or family. It was Wayne’s wishes to donate his body to research through the Mayo Clinic. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

